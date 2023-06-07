BELL RINGS ON AUG 14

News

PNM member Lisa Richards-Cole, second from left, celebrates with her supportors before screening for the local government district of Morne Coco in the Diego Martin Regional Corporation at the Cascadia Hotel, Arapita Road, St Anns, on Tuesday. – Anisto Alves

Local government elections will take place on Monday August 14. Nomination day will be Monday June 26.

The announcement came via media release from the Office of the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Dr the Hon Keith Rowley has advised Her Excellency Christine Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, to appoint Monday August 14, 2023, as the date for the holding of the Local Government Elections.

“Nomination Day will be Monday June 26, 2023.”

Speaking to Newsday on Tuesday before screening for the Diego Martin constituency at the Cascadia Hotel, St Ann’s, Rowley said,

“A date has been named. We were always going toward an election so we’re looking forward to smooth operations from here on in.

“Nomination day is now known, election day is known. For us in the PNM, there was never any doubt that an election was on the way.

“We were hoping to have a little more time for transitional arrangements, but there are those who believe in making kuchoor and courthouse, and whatever. So we expect to do very well in the election.”

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Faris Al-Rawi also made the announcement during debate on the Miscellaneous Provisions (Establishment of the Borough of Diego Martin and Borough of Siparia) Bill, 2021 on Tuesday. During his closing presentation, he said,

“It is now a matter of public record that not only was there going to be an election, not only is local government reform the centrepiece of that, but the fact is, the Honourable Prime Minister has publicly informed that her Excellency has, by writ of election, fixed the date by the Prime Minister’s direction for the holding of local government elections at the 14th of August, 2023.”

UNC Senator Wade Mark could be heard shouting “licks” and continued to do so even after being asked to remain quiet by Senate President Nigel De Freitas during the rest of Al-Rawi’s contribution.

Al-Rawi said he knew Senator Mark was tired, having laboured in the vineyard, and Mark again raised his voice, to which De Freitas said “there will be silence now for the remainder of his contribution.”

When Al-Rawi repeated the statement, Wade again said “licks for allyuh” and was asked to take a walk until the end of Al-Rawi’s contribution.

The United National Congress said on its social media, “Due to our hard work and fighting for the protection of the rights of our citizens, local government elections have finally been announced. We are on the road to victory. Stand your ground and remember, Don’t Tote, Just Vote UNC!”

The announcement comes after the Privy Council, in responding to a lawsuit by activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, said the extension of the life of local government bodies from December 2, 2022 for a year was unlawful.

The judgment was delivered on May 18, which meant that a bill, the Municipal Corporations (Extension of Terms of Office and Validation) Bill 2023, was brought to the House of Representatives and the Senate last week. This validated the actions of councillors and aldermen between December 2, 2022 and May 18 and up to the period when the bill becomes an act of Parliament. It also allowed councillors and aldermen to continue in office under the De Facto Officers Doctrine, which allows duly elected officials to remain in office until a new election is held.

An additional amendment was added in the Senate to validate the actions of councillors and aldermen only between December 2, 2022 and May 18.

This meant that the bill had to come back to the House of Representatives to be passed, but most of the Opposition walked out without participating in the debate on Monday.

National Transformation Alliance political leader Gary Griffith said about the announcement,

“A Government being forced to call an election against their will based on a court order, all because of their refusal to understand the meaning of the word democracy. It sums up the character of one man. This is not a dictatorial country. And he would understand that in the democratic way on 14 August. The message will be sent loud and clear.”

Both major political parties began screening for local government candidates last week.

The last local government elections were held on December 2, 2019, and were due to be held in March 2023. Prior to this, in November 2022, Al-Rawi said the terms of the councillors and aldermen would be extended by a year. This was challenged by Balgobin Maharaj.

The PNM, UNC, National Transformation Alliance (NTA), PDP and Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) are the only parties which have signalled their intent to contest the elections.

Out of the 14 local government corporations in Trinidad, the PNM and UNC each control seven corporations.