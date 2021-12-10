Belize PM: Caribbean women under-represented

News

John Briceño, Prime Minister of Belize. Photo via government’s website.

Even as more women in society take on leadership roles, they are still being under-represented.

On Friday, the UN Women Multi Country Office (MCO). in collaboration with Portland Private Equity held a Zoom meeting to discuss its partnership for the Gender Lens Investment in the Caribbean.

To commemorate the partnership, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the UN Women’s regional director Maria-Noel Vaeza and Portland Private Equity’s CEO Doug Hewson.

Vaeza said the MOU would be implemented with both parties ensuring the accountability and progress of gender investment in the region.

“It promotes innovative financing and investment for gender equality and women as a platform for permanent dialogue in the region,” she said.

“The gender lens investment in the Caribbean would be targeting women’s economic empowerment in securing human rights.”

Belize Prime Minister John Briceño said the rising number in women entering tertiary-level education has been encouraging, but realistically, women taking the lead in the workplace have still not reached its pinnacle.

Briceño said his administration has been committed to creating an environment that has allowed women to take leadership roles in all aspects of society.

“We need to get more women active and elected at the highest levels in governance,” he said.

He said in the Caribbean women are under-represented in small and medium enterprises. Most are owned by men, he said.

“The digital era has created even more inequality. as it is often the women in rural areas who are disconnected from the internet or have limited access to devices.”

He said studies have shown that women who are educated are more productive, which translates into faster economic growth.

He said women’s economic empowerment is central to realising women’s rights and gender equality.

“Educating, empowering and safeguarding women’s rights is good for business and good for the world’s economy,” he said.

Jamaica’s Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Pearnel Charles said as the father of two girls, it has been his duty to educate them on the value and importance of the potential they possess.

“It is important to look at ways to invest in women-owned business, particularly small business, where women have so much responsibility to the family and community,” he said.

He said it is important for people to invest in companies that support gender equality in the workplace.

“No one should be left behind.”