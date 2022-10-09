Beetham man shot by police, assault rifle seized

News

File photo: Port of Spain General Hospital.

A 30-year-old Beetham man is in the hospital after he was shot by police for pointing an assault rifle at officers early on Sunday morning.

Police said officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) were on patrol on Ninth Street, Beetham Gardnes, just after 12 am, when they saw several men with guns running along the street.

Police chased the men. One of them was armed with an AR 15 and pointed it at police from a nearby back street.

Officers shot the man and took him to the hospital.

The machine gun and 22 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition were also seized.

As of midday on Sunday, the man received emergency surgery and was warded at the hospital in serious condition.

Police from the Port of Spain Division, Inter Agency Task Force and the Guard and Emergency Branch also visited the scene.