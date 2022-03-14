Beetham house destroyed by fire

News

File photo by Marvin Hamilton

Three people are homeless after a house fire in the Beetham Estate on Sunday night.

Police said the owner of the house was visiting a friend on Eighth Street, Beetham Gardens, at around 8.20 pm when a neighbour told him his house on Ninth Street was on fire.

The called the fire service. Officers from the Wrightson Road Fire Station extinguished the blaze.

Technicians from the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) and Besson Street police also visited.

Investigators said the entire structure was destroyed and damage was estimated at $20,000.

No one was hurt.