Beckles to criminals: Stay out of Aripo

Member of Parliament for Arima Pennelope Beckles shares a laugh with recipient Katrina Lendore from Heights of Aripo as she receives a grant from the National Self Help Commission during a distribution ceremony at the MP’s Constituency Office on Guanapo Road, Arima, Friday. – AYANNA KINSALE

MP for Arima Penelope Beckles has issued a warning to criminals to stay out of the village of the Heights of Aripo.

Beckles stern words came during a grant distribution ceremony on Friday where 20 recipients from Arima, most of whom were from Aripo, received $15,000 for repair to their homes.

The grants were issued by the National Commission For Self Help Ltd for minor repairs and reconstruction and emergency repairs.

“People leaver from where they are…and they go into the village,” she said. In February 2021, the body of court clerk Andrea Bharatt was found down a precipice in Aripo. A year later, on February 4, the decomposing body of gas station attendant Keithisha Cudjoe was found in the village.

“I recall when Bharatt’s body was found, they accused the people and I was absolutely certain that the residents of the Heights of Aripo had nothing to do with that.

“It’s very hard when people come from outside and go into the village and is giving it a bad name.

“I am warning people going into those villages, please leave the Heights of Aripo. Do not go into the village and disturb and cause people to feel uncomfortable. I am very unhappy about the fact that people are trying to destroy what I know is a very peaceful village.”

Beckles described the village as a beautiful place, known as one of the original villages of the indigenous people, its water cress gardens, bat caves, rivers, and scenic hiking trails.

“People walk from the highway into the village untouched and they have been doing that for years. But people come into your quiet, peaceful, lovely, village, disturb it and when you should be getting positive news you’re getting negative.”

Beckles said 37 lights were recently installed along the road to the village. She said additional lights and cameras have been requested by the Aripo Village Council. “Things will take some time. We understand that and I agree we need these things and we are going to see improvements”

She said while she served as Minister of Public Utilities, infrastructural issues were also addressed, including the repair of four of the five bridges in the area, and promised that the last, and main, bridge will be fixed soon.

“I am not going to be distracted by those who go by the (main road) where you enter the village in front of a sign and say they love the village so much. If you love the village you go into the village and see what the village is like and talk to the people.”

On Saturday, The United National Congress Women’s Arm called on the government to ensure safer public transport for women, street lights, and CCTV cameras to be installed at the Heights of Aripo.

The request was made during a candlelight vigil and prayer at the entrance to the village, off the Eastern Main Road.

“To the wider community of Arima, don’t feel jealous that Aripo, today, is getting more grants (but) I think Aripo deserves it.

One recipient Michelle Valentine thanked God for receiving her grant as the roof of her house had been in a dilapidated state.

“I feel happy because my roof is leaking. The day before they called, I am a catholic (and) I am watching the water (from my roof) and praying and saying it’s been two years since I’ve been praying for the roof. I ended up joining a sou sou to get the money. By that evening I got the call for the grant,” she said with a smile.