The Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment (PNM) can­di­date for Belle Gar­den East/Rox­bor­ough/De­laford Neil Beck­les is ready to wrest the seat away from the Pro­gres­sive De­mo­c­ra­t­ic Pa­tri­ots (PDP) “ab­sen­tee” leader Wat­son Duke on Jan­u­ary 25, 2021, in the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly’s (THA) elec­tions.