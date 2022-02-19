Beaches, rivers fully open from Monday

News

Terrell Monroe, left, and his nephew Terrell Lashley, right, throw Lashley’s brother Tyrique into the air while having fun bathing at Store Bay, Tobago. Beaches and rivers will no longer have a 6 pm closing time from Monday. – File photo/David Reid

From Monday, there will be no time restrictions for beaches and rivers, but all other covid19 health protocols to these venues remain in place.

The announcement was made by Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh at Saturday’s virtual health briefing.

He said, “As far as beaches and rivers = are concerned, we are lifting the time limits. Right now, it’s until 6 pm, so there will be no time limits for beaches and rivers.

“However, all other caveats apply, that is once you are not in the water please wear your masks, no alcohol, partying, no open fires, etc. The only thing that is being lifted is the time limit for beaches and rivers. All other measures in the public health regulations will apply.”