Be aware of your surroundings! Police advise residents to stay alert Loop Barbados

Police are urging citizens to be alert to ensure their safety during this Yuletide season.

This warning comes following a carjacking at Wilson Hill, St John on Thursday, December 15. The robbers approached the driver with guns drawn and made off with the victim’s bag and car.

Crime prevention officer of the Barbados Police Service, Inspector Stephen Griffith is advising persons to “increase vigilance” to ensure their overall safety and security.

Griffith recommended several safety measures residents can employ especially over the holiday season.

Park in well-lit areasStay alert when using the streets and always be aware of your surroundings.Equip your vehicle with an anti theft device lock your doors whilst driving your vehicle.Avoid driving alone at night whenever possible.Don’t stop for stranded persons on any roads.Improve your visibility around your home and business by removing tall vegetation and placing better quality lighting around your home or business.Where possible avoid the use of lonely roads at night.

