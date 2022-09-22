Baynes sings to support Farley

News

Terance Baynes –

THA Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport Terance Baynes has openly voiced his support for Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and the team in song.

The six-minutes, 24-seconds calypso samples Baron’s Feeling It beat.

In the song, he calls out all the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) assemblyman and councillors, except PDP political leader and Roxborough/Argyle representative Watson Duke.

“Come on my people, rally around Farley because he was chosen to be the chief secretary. I know that we will succeed, Tobago say they want Farley’s lead – I feeling it. We will build this land, if all ah we put ah hand in the country and in the city, the people want Farley to lead we – we feeling it.”

Contacted by Newsday to find out what prompted the song, Baynes declined to speak.

The song was also shared on Facebook by PNM Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis who chastised Baynes for “singing for his supper.” He also uploaded a previous clip of Baynes on the political platform urging Tobagonians to defend Watson Duke.

Baynes’ song comes in the midst of Duke’s resignation from the post of deputy chief secretary and the election of Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael to the position.

A public feud erupted in the PDP two weeks ago when Duke slammed the THA for “neglecting” 27 members of the Roxborough Folk Performers by leaving them “hungry” and allegedly sleeping on the streets in New York.

Augustine has denied Duke’s version of events and promised to review his responsibilities as deputy chief secretary. Before that conclusion was met, Duke fired Augustine as PDP deputy and resigned the deputy chief secretary portfolio.