Bay Gardens Resorts Partners With Guyanese Company To Expand Tourism – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia’s Bay Gardens Resorts has signed a partnership agreement with Guyana-based destination management company Global Tours and Travel (GlobalTT), to expand tourism.

The recent signing in Guyana came ahead of direct British Airways flights between the South American country and Saint Lucia at the end of March.

Bay Gardens Resorts Executive Director Sanovnik Destang recalled that GlobalTT reached out to take advantage of the demand for travel and the increased income in Guyana.

“As you know, Guyana is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and the Western Hemisphere as they have found oil. So they reached out to us via the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, and they recognised the opportunity given the shared history the two countries have,” Destang told St Lucia Times.

He noted that many Guyanese live in Saint Lucia and vice versa.

Destang disclosed that his hotel responded to GlobalTT with a rate offer for travel between Guyana and Saint Lucia at all Bay Gardens properties.

The Bay Gardens Resorts Executive Director believes Guyana, which offers a path to South America, would be the new tourism frontier for Saint Lucia.

“I think that Guyana has a tremendous amount of potential,” Destang told St Lucia Times.

“Out of that trip, we have already received quite a few bookings because people became aware of Bay Gardens. So I think they are already mindful of Saint Lucia, but I don’t think they are aware of how easy it is to get here,” he stated.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority(SLTA) led a February 1-6 sales mission to Guyana to take advantage of the country’s vast potential.

Guyana is the first new market in years that the SLTA has targeted with such a significant mission that included local hoteliers.

