Batting woes continue as Scotland embarrass West Indies

THE CHRONIC batting woes of the West Indies, at the T20 International level, continued on Monday when they were embarrassed by Scotland in their ICC T20 World Cup First Round Group B contest.

In the first-ever meeting between the teams in a T20 International, Scotland registered a 42-run victory at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Australia.

Group B also features Ireland and Zimbabwe, and the West Indies, who have endured a horrid run of form in T20 Internationals this year, must defeat both (this week) in order to keep alive their hopes of booking a spot in the Super 12 stage.

Scotland, who were put in to bat by West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran, posted a score of 160 runs for five wickets with opening batsman, and Man of the Match, George Munsey, hitting an unbeaten 66 (53 balls, nine fours). Calum MacLeod contributed 23 and Michael Jones 20.

In this October 17, 2021 file photo, Scotland’s batsman George Munsey reacts during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup first round match between Bangladesh and Scotland in Muscat, Oman. (AP PHOTO)

Pace bowlers Jason Holder (two wickets for 14 runs), Alzarri Joseph (2/28) and Odean Smith (1/31) were the West Indies wicket-takers.

In their reply, the West Indies crashed from 53/1, in the sixth over, to 118 off 18.3 overs.

Holder, who was the last batsman to be dismissed, topscored with 38 (33 balls, four fours and a six), while the first three in the line-up, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis and Brandon King, made 20, 14 and 17 respectively. Pooran and vice-captain Rovman Powell, each made five.

Mark Watt took 3/12 for the Scots, while Michael Leask had 2/15 and Brad Wheal 2/32.