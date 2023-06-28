Bassarath throws support behind PNM

News

THE People’s National Movement is expecting to make inroads into the UNC-controlled Princes Town Regional Corporation (PTRC) as two more prominent UNC members switch allegiance to the ruling party.

On Wednesday, former UNC alderman Azim Bassarath confirmed he had transferred his loyalty from the UNC to the PNM and so too has Ravi Teeluck, former UNC strategist.

PNM sources say Bassarath has promised to bring at least three of the ten electoral districts to PNM table after the August 14 local government elections.

In a brief telephone interview with the Newsday, Bassarath said he was not a candidate, neither had he offered himself as an alderman or a contender for the chairmanship should the PNM attain enough seats to secure victory in that corporation.

He preferred to remain mum on the reasons for his defection, opting to “make a release in due course,” but asserted that with his an Teeluck’s backing, the PNM stood a good chance of winning the PTRC.

“Teeluck was very strategic in the last campaign, both in the general election in Moruga/Tableland and in the last local election in the Lengua/Indian Walk districts.

“I will be lending my support to all the PNM candidates in the Moruga/Tableland districts,” said Bassarath, the TT Cricket Board president and vice president of Cricket West Indies (CWI)

Teeluck and Bassarath are the two latest UNC members to leave the party and throw their support behind the PNM. Two former councillors, Marcus Girdharrie and Sheldon “Fish” Garcia will be contesting the same seats they held under the UNC, only this time on a PNM ticket. There are rumours that rejected Sangre Grande chairman Anil Juteram is also in discussion with the PNM and a former UNC senator may become the next mayor of Point Fortin if the PNM were to secure the corporation.

Messages sent to PNM PRO Faris Al-Rawi received no response.

UNC chairman and Oropouche West MP Dave Tancoo commented, “Anyone who looks at the record high number of murders, home invasions, violent robberies, missing women and children and can still support the PNM government who has presided over this absolute failure, endorses this crime wave and that is unpatriotic.”

Branding himself as a patriotic citizen, Tancoo added, “Anyone who can endorse the PNM imposition of property tax, higher rates for electricity and higher water rates on a population already suffering from higher transport costs, rising food prices, higher health costs and collapsing standard of living of citizens is unpatriotic.

“Anyone who can support the PNM practising geographic discrimination in the distribution of state resources is unpatriotic and against the welfare and well-being of the citizens of our country.

“The UNC remains committed to the transformation of our country and securing the future of our children. We will not be distracted by the propaganda and cheap “politricks” of the PNM and their paid minions.”

At the launch of the UNC campaign on Monday night in San Fernando, one of the deputy leaders Jearlean John warned, “TT, don’t fall for any bait and switch.”

She remarked that it was a special privilege to be chosen as a UNC candidate who have now become an endangered species, “Because it appears PNM is not interested in PNM councillors, not interested in developing the young people in their PNM party groups or their Heliconia Foundation, but have a fixation with anybody labelled a UNC councillor.”

She told supporters, “Those who jump and gone, are now PNM candidates. They are no longer UNC, instilled with UNC values of humility and unrelentless service. The folks who gone are now fake – like my hair extensions.”