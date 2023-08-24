Bascombe, Awong: No fame, fortune in local government

News

Chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation Henry Awong, third from left, takes a photo with CTTRC CEO Hinni Maraj and councillors of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation during the swearing-in ceremony at Railway Road, Couva. – AYANNA KINSALE

THERE is no fame or fortune only hard work and service in local government.

This was the message given by Rural Development and Local Government Ministry permanent secretary Destra Bascombe and Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC) chairman Henry Awong to the corporation’s newly elected councillors at its headquarters in Couva on Tuesday

The CTTRC was one of seven regional corporations retained by the UNC in the August 14 local government elections.

The elections ended in a 7-7 ties with the PNM.

Speaking on behalf of Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al Rawi, Bascombe told the councillors, “We are not here to enrich ourselves. It is about the people.”

Noting that the CTTRC has responsibility for the second largest geographical space in Trinidad, after the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, Bascombe told the councillors they will face many challenges over their next three years in office.

She recalled challenges faced by the corporation over the years, such as flooding and road repairs.

Bascombe was confident that the ministry, corporation and other stakeholders could overcome all these challenges once they work together.

She reminded the 14 councillors they all volunteered to serve their respective burgesses when they offered themselves as candidates in the elections.

“The job has just begun. I know you will do your best.”

Awong had a message for the councillors if they believed local government to be a place for fame and fortune.

“You are in the wrong place.”

He reminded the audience that he has been a local government representatives since 2003 and served three times as CTTRC chairman in that time.

“Local government addresses the every day needs of the people.”

Awong added, “It is a thankless job.”

He said that instances where burgesses praise the corporation are rare.

But when they happen, Awong disclosed that he has”thank you” letters read into the records at the CTTRC’s statutory meeting.

CTTRC CEO Hinni Maraj urged councillors to help the corporation, “stand out from all the others.”

Maraj said the CTTRC needs to be seen as more than an entity involved in pothole patching and drain cleaning.

“Let us strive for borough status.”

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh, speaking on behalf of UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, told councillors, “You have a duty and a responsibility (to serve your burgesses).”

Indarsingh said local government reform, which the PNM used as its election campaign theme, would only become real when corporations are able to deliver efficient services to their burgesses.

He said recently a church in California was broken into and vandalised.

Indarsingh said the municipal police are supposed to provide security within local government jurisdictions.

He claimed that the CTTRC did not get the 100 municipal police officers that other corporations got.

Indarsingh also hoped that local government reform would mean greater access to resources for the CTTRC to serve the needs of its burgesses properly.

Councillors of the San Fernando City Corporation will be sworn in at San Fernando City Hall at 1 pm on Wednesday.

Councillors at the Port of Spain City, Arima Borough, Diego Martin Borough and Tunapuna Regional Corporations are tentatively scheduled to take place later in the week.