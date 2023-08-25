Basant hits 87 to propel Munroe Road to victory

Sports

AARON Basant struck 87 to guide the Munroe Road Under-19 cricket team to a massive 258-run win over Malteenoes of Guyana.

The local junior cricketers are on a tour of Guyana. The Munroe Road players would have been eager to bounce back after losing to Georgetown Cricket Club on Sunday in their first match on tour.

Against Malteenoes, Basant’s blistering innings came off just 49 balls. Jayden Joseph’s 70 off 46 deliveries and Aleem Nabbie’s 67 off 75 balls helped propel Munroe Road to 318/6 in 50 overs.

Bowling for Malteenoes, Samuel Barkoy grabbed 2/30 and Guyana Under-13 pacer Thierry Davis picked up 2/35.

Malteenoes struggled at the crease as they were bundled out for 60 with only national women’s Under-15 player Tilleya Ramsarooj reaching double figures with a knock of 13.

Doing the damage for Munroe Road were Zachary Madray who took 3/14 and Nashayn Bethelmy snatched 2/15.

Munroe Road wicket-keeper Justin Ramjohn had a brilliant day behind the stumps as three Malteenoes batsmen were stumped.