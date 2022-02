News

Carol Marcano, – TTPS

The police are calling on the public to help find a 38-year-old Barrackpore woman.

Carol Marcano, of Nanan Trace, off Rochard Douglas Road, was last seen on Friday.

On Monday, police asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Barrackpore police at 654-0609 or any police station. People can also call the police at 999, 555, 911, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or report it via the TTPS app.