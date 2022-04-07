Barrackpore murder victim’s funeral on Friday in her Penal hometown

News

Omatie Deobarran was brutally chopped to death by her husband Amar Deobarran at their Oropouche south trace Barrackpore home on Friday night. –

Barrackpore murder victim Omatie “Jemma” Deobarran, 36, is set to be cremated on Friday after a service at her childhood home in Penal.

The funeral comes the day after Deobarran’s estranged husband, Amar Deobarran, 41, was cremated at the Shore of Peace (Mosquito Creek) cremation site in La Romaine.

Deobarran chopped and killed her on April 1 at their marital home at South Oropouche Trace in Barrackpore. After the killing on the compound of his parents’ property, he died at the San Fernando General Hospital by suicide.

The estranged couple had two children – a girl, 13, and an eight-year-old son – during their 14-year marriage. Since the murder-suicide, the children have been staying with Deobarran’s relatives at Mohess Road in Penal.

Newsday learnt that the boy, who witnessed his mother’s killing, attended his father’s funeral on Thursday. Newsday was told his sister “did not want to attend.” Relatives did not give further information.

The mother of two worked as a supervisor at Bankers Insurance Ltd in Chaguanas. Amar was a teacher at the Avocat Vedic Primary School.

Shortly before her murder, Deobarran confronted Amar about a threat to evict her from her home and recorded the argument, which included a female relative, on her cellphone.

Deobarran had told relatives Amar was having an affair and he wanted her to move out for him to bring his new girlfriend home. Deobarran sought legal advice. which relatives believe triggered the killing.

Her funeral is set for 8 am at Penal, then to the cremation site in La Romaine.