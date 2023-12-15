Barrackpore man kidnapped while dodging potholes

News

A Barrackpore man was kidnapped on Thursday by an armed man who tied him up and left him in some bushes.

Police said the 51-year-old, from Mussarap Trace, Upper Barrackpore, was driving his brown Kia Sportage along Papourie Road, Lengua Village, Barrackpore, around 11 am on Thursday.

While he was navigating a bad spot in the road, a black Nissan Wingroad Wagon overtook and blocked him.

A man wearing a hat and mask got out of the back seat of the Wingroad with a gun and, announcing a hold-up, ordered the man into the passenger seat of his own car.

The gunman took the man to a bushy area near a WASA installation along the M2 Ring Road, where he took the victim’s clothing and tied him up before driving off with the Sportage.

The man was eventually able to untie himself and escape. PC Mohammed is continuing enquiries.