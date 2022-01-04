Barrackpore man charged with shooting offences denied bail

News

A Princes Town magistrate has denied bail to a Barrackpore mechanic charged with a series of offences related to a shooting on Boxing Day, which left a couple with gunshot wounds.

Neil Latchman of Harewood Trace faced magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine. He was not called upon to plead as the charges were indictable.

The charges stemmed from the shooting at about 6.30 pm on December 26, when San Fernando businessman Michael Jumratee, 37, and his wife Lyssa Edwards, 30, were wounded while in their car near Latchman’s home.

Police said the couple’s four children, aged 13-five, were in the back seat when the man began shooting at the car. None of them was injured.

Police said the family was visiting a friend who lives nearby.

Villagers subdued and beat Latchman before the police arrived.

Sgt Dennis Ramoo of the Barrackpore police station charged Latchman with two counts of attempted murder and four counts of shooting at the children with intent to do them grievous bodily harm.

Ramoo also charged him with common assault on a man, Roger Thomas, having a gun and seven rounds of ammunition and having the gun and ammunition with intent to endanger lives.

Attorney Dane Halls represented Latchman and asked for bail.

Prosecutor Sgt Shazeed Mohammed objected owing to the nature and seriousness of the alleged offences.

The magistrate remanded Latchman into custody and adjourned the case to February 1.