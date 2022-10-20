Barrackpore man, 80, attacked, tortured in bedroom

News

AN 80-year-old pensioner of Barrackpore was attacked while he slept, beaten, tortured and robbed by three assailants who are now being sought by the police.

The man, of Khanhai Road, reported to the Barrackpore police that around 7 pm on Monday night, he realised five of his dogs appeared to be in distress. He called his daughter to take care of them, but around 8 pm, two of them died.

The pensioner locked up and went to bed, only to be awoken around 10 pm by three masked men in his bedroom.

One of the three men was armed with a gun. All were approximately five foot seven tall and wearing dark-coloured clothing,

The assailants bound his arms behind his back and also bound his feet with duct tape.

He was hit several times in the head and face. Using a cigarette lighter, the bandits tortured him by burning him.

His home was ransacked and an angle grinder valued at $1,000, $9,000 in cash, and a Nissan B13, registration number PBG 6550, were stolen. The victim’s black Nissan B13 valued $25,000, was used for their escape.

The man was taken by ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital.

PC Horsford of the Barrackpore police is continuing enquiries.