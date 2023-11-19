Barrackpore bar attack leaves man hospitalised, suspect in hiding

News

San Fernando General Hospital – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

An attack at a bar in Barrackpore over the weekend has left one man hospitalised and the culprit in hiding.

The police said the 25-year-old victim was in serious condition at the San Fernando General Hospital up to Monday.

The attack happened at around 11.50 pm on Saturday at a bar on Kanhai Trace North.

The victim was liming with a group of people when a fight broke out outside the bar.

The suspect hit the victim several times on the head with a wheel spanner, causing multiple injuries.

The suspect left, and the victim was taken to hospital.

PC Cyrus is leading investigations.