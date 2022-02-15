Baron, the ‘sweet soca man’ honoured with street in his La Romaine hometown

News

THIS STREET IS MINE: Timothy “Baron” Watkins and his wife Sherma Orr-Watkins pose for photographs after unveiling a street sign with his name in La Romaine on Tuesday. – Lincoln Holder

Soca and calypso veteran Timothy “Baron” Watkins returned on Tuesday to his Bamboo Village, La Romaine hometown where a street was renamed in his honour.

The Penal/Debe Regional Corporation changed Bay Road to Timothy Watkins Baron Street.

Watkins, who turns 75 in March, was elated and credited his wife Sherma Orr-Watkins for helping get the street named after him.

Hugging her next to the unveiled street sign, Watkins said: “I am feeling I like a million dollars. I was never expecting anything like this. It was a big surprise. I was born and grew up walking distance from here.”

“I was lucky enough to get this because of my wife. My wife set me up. I am proud.”

The couple live in Tunapuna.

In 2016, the cultural icon was awarded the Hummingbird Gold medal for loyal and devoted service to the country in the sphere of culture.

The corporation also gave him a plaque for his musical contribution to the country.

His music career began in 1971 with Severe Licking, making it 51 years this year in the entertainment industry.

Some of his classics include This Soca is for You, Sweet Soca Man, Melosian Rhapsody, Say Say, Doh Rock It So, and This Melody Sweet.

Veteran calypsonian and ex-tempo king Brian London performed and praised Watkins for his contributions. He also praised the corporation, particularly its chairman Dr Allen Sammy, and councillors Sheldon Lal and Roland Hall for the gesture.

Calypsonian Steve “Ras Kommanda” Pascal told the gathering there was once a time in the artform when calypsonians were not welcomed, but they have been given respect over the years.

Pascal, head of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) South/Central Zone, said, “The only sign we used to see was ‘No dogs and calypsonians allowed.’”

Moko jumbie instructor Junior Bisnath and moko jumbies were also present at the ceremony.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal was not at the ceremony but “heartily congratulated” Watkins in a news release.

“Indeed, the PDRC has renamed a vital artery in the south-western district in honour of Baron, in tribute to his lengthy and distinguished career as a renowned international entertainer,” Moonilal said.

“Baron, whose career began in 1971, is as admired and appreciated in Penal-Debe as he is around the world for his distinctive voice and his many endearing ballads on love, society, worship and Christmas.”

Moonilal said he was honoured to count Watkins among his “esteemed and longstanding friends.”

The MP said he continues to enjoy Watkins’ “many timeless offerings” including Sweet Soca Man, Feeling It, Melosian Rhapsody, Neighbour, Jam You, Tell Me Why, Doh Rock It So and Spanish Woman.

“I join the people of Penal-Debe in celebrating Baron’s stellar career and in wishing him continued success as he serenades his many fans around the world. The tribute to Baron follows the earlier installation in the district of a statue of chutney pioneer Sundar Popo.”

He also congratulated PDRC the chairman, councillors and aldermen on “this significant and worthy recognition of a great son of our soil.”

There have been several streets named in honour of local icons.

In February last year, part of Lord Street in San Fernando was renamed Dr Leroy Calliste Street in honour of veteran calypsonian Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste.

In 2020, Baptist Road in Point Fortin was renamed Austin Lyons Street in honour of soca legend Austin “Superblue” Lyons.

Brian London Avenue in Fyzabad was named after London.