The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.

An­oth­er cor­po­rate com­pa­ny has reached out to as­sist fam­i­lies who can­not af­ford com­put­er de­vices for their chil­dren. Fol­low­ing the clo­sure of schools due to the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic, Caribbean Safe­ty Prod­ucts and Delta Force be­gan do­nat­ing lap­tops and Ipads to as­sist chil­dren with their on­line class­es.