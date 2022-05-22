Barbados ends masks outdoors, covid tests to enter country

News

Barbados PM Mia Mottley –

Vaccinated individuals travelling to Barbados will no longer have to be tested for covid19 before entering the island.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley made the revelation during a news conference on Saturday.

She also announced that the wearing of face masks outdoors will now be optional.

However, Mottley said people must continue to wear masks when indoors and on public transport.

She added all covid19 health protocols will remain in effect in schools.

In Trinidad and Tobago, most health regulations were removed on April 4. This allowed and vaccinated and unvaccinated people to once again congregate at beaches, rivers, places of worship, restaurants, gyms, casinos, night clubs and bars.

But people must still wear masks in public spaces except when engaging in sporting activity.

Also, travellers entering the country are still required to produce the results of their antigen tests as PCR tests will no longer be required.

Unvaccinated non-nationals are still not allowed into the country.