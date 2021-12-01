Barataria man shot in St Ann’s robbery

News

Police are probing an incident in which a 20-year-old Barataria man was shot while being robbed in St Ann’s on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the man got into a white Nissan Tiida at around 5.12 pm and asked to be taken to St Ann’s.

When the car reached Fondes Amandes Road, other men in the car tried to rob him.

The man struggled with the bandits, but one of them shot him in the abdomen and hip before throwing him out of the car near a bridge.

The man called the police and members of the Belmont CID went to the area and took him to hospital.