Barataria man shot dead at work

POLICE are investigating the killing of a 35-year-old father of two, after he and others were ambushed while at work in Santa Cruz on Wednesday morning.

Police said Sashlay Ryan, 35, was with his co-workers at Hololo Road, Santa Cruz when a car passed and an occupant opened fire. Ryan, who lived in Barataria, and two other men were shot. However, Ryan died at the scene.

Speaking with the media at the scene, a close female relative of Ryan said he was a quiet person who kept to himself but was still a people person.

The woman said she was told that when the killer started shooting, Ryan shielded an elderly co-worker who was shot in the hand.

A co-worker and others placed Ryan in the tray of the elderly man’s van to take him to hospital, but the killer had shot out the tyres.

“He shielded two co-workers, one of them an elderly man, so that will tell you the type of person he was. He was always happy and calm and used to barber at times. He used to charge adults and give children haircuts for free,” the woman said.

She said Ryan, who had two sons, 12 and 10, worked at the San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation. She said he was looking forward to receiving his sons’ report books as he took their education seriously.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said Ryan was her best friend and said she will miss everything about him. She found out about his killing from a friend who called her.

Another female relative said Ryan was given the nickname “Milo” because of his dark complexion and his sweet personality. Ryan, she said, was the third of five children and was a quiet person throughout his life.

She said based on information she received, Ryan was killed because he was at the wrong place at the wrong time as the killer was targeting someone else.