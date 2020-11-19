Bar owners say mental health of employees declining

The Bar­keep­ers & Op­er­a­tors As­so­ci­a­tion of T&T is call­ing on Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley to lead the 20,000 em­ploy­ees and 5,000 own­ers in the bar in­dus­try out of what they de­scribe as the lo­cal cri­sis that they have been plunged in­to due to COVID-19.