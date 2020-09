With the Prime Min­is­ter’s an­nounce­ment on Sat­ur­day that the coun­try will re­main un­der par­tial lock down un­til Oc­to­ber 11 to pre­vent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Bar­keep­ers & Own­ers As­so­ci­a­tion of Trinidad and To­ba­go (BOATT) says some of their mem­bers are pay­ing the ul­ti­mate price for the pan­dem­ic.