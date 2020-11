Pres­i­dent of the Bar Own­ers and Op­er­a­tors As­so­ci­a­tion (BOATT) Teron Mo­han has de­scribed as “a slap in the face” Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley’s an­nounce­ment on Sat­ur­day that $10 mil­lion will be al­lo­cat­ed to as­sist bar and restau­rant em­ploy­ees af­fect­ed by the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic.

At­tribut­ing this feat to ag­gres­sive plan­ning and prepa­ra­tions, To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly Health Sec­re­tary Tra­cy David­son-Ce­les­tine said while this meant there was no ac­tive COVID case cur­rent­ly on the is­land, it did not mean they were COVID free.