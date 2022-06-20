Bar owner killed in North Coast Road accident

News

The central block of the Port of Spain General Hospital in this January 2022 photo. Photo by Sureash Cholai

AN accident on Father’s Day has claimed the life of a 49-year-old man who died instantly when a van crashed into his stall off the North Coast Road in Tyrico Bay.

Police said Darrell John died at his business place on Sunday.

John, of North Coast Road, Tyrico Bay, who was the co-owner of D’ Sunset Hut bar off the North Coast Road was at the establishment with the other owner Kenrick Smalls, 35, at 5.50 pm.

A police report said the men heard a loud noise and saw a white Toyota Hilux pick-up heading at high speed in their direction.

Before they could get away, the van crashed into the bar and struck both men who were sent flying in the air for several feet across the room. Smalls was able to get up and move John out of the building.

A report was made to the police and an ambulance arrived minutes later and took an unconscious John to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week and investigations are ongoing.