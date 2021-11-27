Bar manager, patron fined for safe zone breach

News

File photo by Marvin Hamilton

Police issued a $25,000 ticket to the manager of a Port of Spain bar on Friday after a patron at the business could not provide his vaccination card.

The patron was also give a ticket for $5,000, according to a release from the police. Bars are allowed to operate under the public health regulation but both staff and patrons must be vaccinated.

Officers went to the bar along Tragarete Road around 9 pm where they questioned a 40-year-old patron of Edward Street who did not have any identification documents on him as well.

The five-hour police exercise was supervised by acting Sgt Guerra and acting Cpl Young and included members of the Port of Spain Safe Zone and DUI Units.