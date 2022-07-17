Banks to regulate mask-wearing for customers

News

The Bankers Association of TT (BATT) says each bank will establish its individual mask-wearing guidelines after the removal of mandatory mask-wearing in public effective July 17.

On July 6, Health Minister Mr Terrence Deyalsingh announced the lifting of the mask mandate on July 17, except for visits to healthcare facilities.

In a release on Saturday, BATT advised members of the public to visit their bank’s website and social media platforms for further details.

“BATT would like to take the opportunity to caution customers to continue practising other safety measures such as hand sanitisation as the covid19 virus is still present.”