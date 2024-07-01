Banks in Tobago remain closed

News

Satellite imagery of Hurricane Beryl as it makes its way through the Caribbean. – Photo courtesy TT Met Office

AS Tobago experiences the effects of the passage of Hurricane Beryl, several banks have announced the temporary closure of their branches on July 1.

In a customer notice, First Citizens (FCB) said its Scarborough, Roxborough and Milford Road branches will remain closed.

“This measure is aimed at ensuring the safety of both our staff and customers,” it said in a release.

Similarly, Scotia Bank announced the closure of its Lowlands branch in Tobago.

Republic Bank issued a revised customer notice saying its Tobago branches will remain closed. In an earlier release, the bank said they would open at 10 am.

“We will advise on the resumption of branches operations subject to assessment/advice from the national emergency response organisations,” it said.

Republic Bank advised its customers to use its RepublicMobile and RepublicOnline platforms.