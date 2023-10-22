Bandits steal two safes during robbery at Freeport business

News

File photo/David Reid

TWO security guards were tied up by four suspects who robbed a business in Freeport on Friday night.

According to police reports, the incident happened around midnight at Vasha Foods Ltd, at Freeport.

The guards were on duty at the businessplace when four armed masked suspects accosted them.

The guards were tied up by the suspects.

A cellphone was stolen from one of the guards.

The suspects broke into the office area of the business and stole two safes which contained an undisclosed sum of cash.

The suspects entered the business’ premises by cutting a lock on the rear perimeter gate and prying open the office door on the northern side of the building.

They escaped through the same location.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.