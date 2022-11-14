Bandits steal ex-cop’s gun,11 rounds of ammo

News

File photo

CENTRAL Division police are investigating the circumstances in which a former policeman was robbed of his licensed firearm.

Police said that around 12.50 pm on Sunday, the ex-police inspector, from Edinburgh, was at La Clave Bar in Montrose.

Two men approached the former policeman. One held his hands while the other reached into his pants waist and grabbed a CZ 100 pistol, which was loaded with 11 rounds of nine-millimetre calibre ammunition.

The men then escaped. No other customer was robbed and nothing else was stolen from the ex-cop.