Bandits steal cash, alcohol, cigarettes from Tunapuna liquor mart

A group of bandits robbed a liquor store clerk at gunpoint stealing cash, alcohol and cigarettes in Tunapuna on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the 35-year-old clerk was at the 24/7 Liquor Mart on Streatham Lodge Street Extension, at around 2 pm when three men, one of whom was armed with a gun entered the store and announced a robbery.

The bandits stole $10,000 cash and a quantity of alcohol and cigarettes valued at $66,000.

The bandits packed the goods in feed bags and ordered the clerk to go in the store room while they left.

The men then got into a waiting car and drove off.

Tunapuna police were called in and are continuing enquiries.