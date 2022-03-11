Bandits shoot Curepe shopkeeper

News

File photo.

A 40-year-old Curepe man is in stable condition after a bandit shot him at his businessplace on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the man was at his shop on Ramgoolie Street at around 3.30 pm when two bandits approached.

One pointed a gun at him and tied him up. The man called for help but they shot him.

The bandits got into a grey Mitsubishi Lancer that was parked nearby, after taking $5,000 and a carton of cigarettes from the shop.

Nearby residents heard the gunshots and took the shopkeeper to the hospital.

Investigators said the man was shot in the right hand and the bullet was lodged in his torso.

St Joseph police are continuing enquiries.