Bandits shoot at Palo Seco residents who tried to stop robbery

News

File photo –

Gunmen opened fire on a group of residents who tried to intervene to stop a robbery at Stol Road in Palo Seco on Thursday night.

There were no reports of injuries, but the bandits got into a van which drove off towards the Santa Flora district.

Police said a 47-year-old male resident was in his yard at around 7.30 pm on Thursday when three masked men, one with a gun, confronted him and announced a hold-up. They demanded money and gold.

Fearful for his life, the victim took the bandits into his home and handed over a quantity of gold jewellery, and cash. The bandits tied the victim’s hands and feet with tie straps and ransacked the house.

The victim managed to free himself and alerted residents.

Residents sprang into action and went after the bandits who were still in the area.

The bandits fired several shots on seeing the group before getting into a van on the SS Erin Road.

Siparia police were alerted, and Sgt Gosine and other police responded.

The police intercepted a van that fitted the description of the getaway vehicle along Field Road, Santa Flora.

On seeing the police, the driver stopped the van, got out and ran into nearby bushes. The police chased the driver. However, he remained at large up until Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information can call the police at 555 or 999. People can call the nearest police station or Santa Flora police at 649-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).

Investigations are ongoing.