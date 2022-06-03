Bandits in ‘Tactical Unit’ jackets steal car, laptop, cash in Arouca

News

File photo

An Arouca woman was robbed at her home by bandits wearing what looked like police Tactical Unit jackets and ski masks on Thursday night.

Similar jackets are used by certain security companies.

Police said the two bandits confronted the woman at her Hillview Drive, Arouca, home at around 9.30 pm, grabbed her and demanded the keys to her Nissan X-Trail.

The bandits also stole her cellphone, an Asus laptop and $2,000 cash in before driving off.

A report was made and Arouca police found the X-Trail in a parking lot on East Grove Valsayn shortly after.

Arouca CID are continuing enquiries.