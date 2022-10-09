Bandits held for robbing Valencia doubles vendor

News

File photo –

Three men were held shortly after they robbed a Valencia doubles vendor at his home early on Sunday morning.

Police said at around 1.55 am, the vendor was at home at La Platta Gardens with his workers preparing for the day’s sale when they saw three men walking through the yard.

The bandits stormed the house and ordered the vendor and workers to lie on the ground.

The workers were beaten and robbed of their jewellery, cellphone and a total of $7,000 in cash.

The bandits then escaped in a black Nissan Almera which was parked nearby.

The police were called and officers from the Valencia CID saw a car matching the description of the bandits’ car and stopped it at KP Lands, Valencia.

They searched the car and found several of the items that were reported stolen in the backseat.

The 18-year-old driver and 21-year-old passenger were arrested and interviewed.

Investigators also visited a house in Valencia where they found more stolen items and arrested a 23-year-old man who was inside at the time.

The three men were taken to the Sangre Grande police station and are expected to be interviewed on Sunday.