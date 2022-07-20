Bandit steals cash, gun from Sangre Grande man

News

A 65-year-old Sangre Grande man was robbed of cash and his licensed gun near his home on Tuesday night.

Police said the man was driving his black Toyota Prado near his Guaico home at around 7.30 pm when he saw a man standing at the side of the road.

The man stopped the car to talk to the stranger, who pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.

The bandit told the man he knew he owned a gun, and ordered him to hand it over.

The bandit stole the gun and $1,200 from the console of the car and forced the man to lie on his stomach on the ground.

The bandit ran away and the man made a report to the police.

Officers of the Eastern Division crime scene unit and the Sangre Grande CID visited the scene.