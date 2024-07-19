Bandit snatches chain off woman’s neck in Princes Town

News

Two men snatched a gold chain from the neck of a 67-year-old retiree in Princes Town on the afternoon of July 17.

The police said around 1.40 pm, the woman was walking along Cacique Street when she saw two men walking behind her.

One approached and announced a robbery. He pulled a gun from his waist and pressed it against her waist.

He took the chain worth $700 from around her neck, and he and the other bandit ran along Buen Intento Road.

The victim walked to the nearby Princes Town police station and reported the theft.

The police searched for the suspects without luck.

PC Siewdass is investigating.