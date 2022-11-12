Bandit shot dead San Fernando, man killed outside Cunupia plaza

News

A crime scene unit officer gathers evidence outside Just in Time supermarket, on Cipero Street, San Fernando on Saturday where one bandit was killed during a robbery. – Photo by Yvonne Webb

A man, yet to be identified, was shot and killed after he and two other accomplices robbed Just In Time Supermarket, Cipero Street, San Fernando, shortly before 4 pm on Saturday.

A search is now on for two men who fled the scene after stealing bottles of alcohol. A few bottles of vodka, whiskey and rum were recovered outside the supermarket, along with a back pack.

The suspect collapsed at the entrance of the supermarket after being shot by a security guard.

The street was cordoned off as Southern Division Police, homicide and CSI processed the scene.

In an unrelated incident, another man yet to be identified, was gunned down at the entrance to Starbucks, at Sun Plaza, Munroe Road, Cunupia also around 4 pm.

A video of the shooting, showed two masked men shooting the victim as he fell on the ground.