Bandit killed while trying to rob school

INVESTIGATIONS are ongoing into an incident in which a National Maintenance Training Security Services (MTS) officer killed an armed robber at the Carapichaima Anglican Primary School.

Police have identified the robber as Dilon Berkley, 37, of Todds Road, Caparo.

A police report said the female MTS security on duty at the school noticed an intruder around 10.30 pm on Tuesday and alerted her superiors. A senior officer arrived 15 minutes later and began searching the compound with a flashlight and gun.

On entering a classroom, he saw Berkley wearing a black fisherman’s hat, ski mask, dark clothing, gloves and a backpack. The officer told police he called out for Berkley to stop, but he turned and raised his right hand, holding what appeared to be a gun. The officer fired one shot at Berkley, who fell to the ground.

Crime scene investigators found a black and silver revolver, ten rounds of .38 ammunition, a bolt-cutter, a piece of iron, a crowbar and a cellphone at the scene.

W/Cpl Corban is continuing investigations.

MTS communications manager Adrian Raymond confirmed the shooting had happened but said he could not divulge further information, given that it was a police matter.

“We don’t want anything out there publicly that could influence that. We are working with the police. We are co-operating with the police in terms of the investigation,” he said.

In the meantime, he said the firm would provide psychological support to the officer who had shot Berkley if deemed necessary.

“We have given, where possible, once the employee or the officer needs that sort of support in terms of counselling and support through the EAP programme, with our EAP, that is also something that is facilitated.”

Newsday was unable to get a comment from Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly.

At the school around noon yesterday, many people in the area were unaware of the incident. The school was secured, with only one security guard on post and a few workers on the compound.