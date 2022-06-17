Bandit crawls through ceiling, robs man at Port of Spain home

News

Police are probing an incident in which a bandit broke through the ceiling of a man’s Port of Spain home and robbed him early on Thursday morning.

Police said the man was at his St Vincent Street, home at around 2 am when he heard a noise and went outside to check.

On going back inside the man heard another noise and saw a bandit jumping down from the ceiling.

The bandit announced a hold-up and stole a cellphone, a firestick device and $70 before running away.

Police from the Central Police Station were called.