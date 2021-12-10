Bandit arrested after crashing getaway car in El Socorro

News

A 36-year-old Aranguez man is in police custody after he and others broke into a warehouse in San Juan on Thursday night.

Police said the North Eastern Division Task Force received a report of a theft at the Planting Seed Trinidad warehouse on Don Miguel Road, San Juan, at around 9.22 pm.

Police in the area saw a grey Nissan Wingroad matching the description of the car used by the bandits on Sixth Street, Barataria and tried to intercept it.

The bandits began shooting at the police, who shot back.

The bandits crashed their car into a pillar on Jogie Road, El Socorro before the men ran away.

Police arrested the driver and found a revolver in the car, as well as the stolen items from the warehouse.

San Juan police are continuing enquiries.