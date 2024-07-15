Balandra drowning victim’s relatives: No lifeguard to save him

News

Relatives of Ithiel Arneaud, who drowned at Balandra beach on Saturday afternoon, say no lifeguards were present, resulting in the death of their loved one.

A family excursion ended in sorrow when Arneaud, 27, of Orchid Gardens, Pleasantville, drowned on July 13.

Police were told around 3.30 pm, Arneaud went into the water and was about 25 feet from the shore when he began to call for help.

He was pulled out of the water but could not be resuscitated.

Speaking to the media at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday, his relatives, who did not want to be named, said there were no lifeguards on the beach and an ambulance took almost three hours to arrive.

“We went to Salybia (Saline Bay) and they had four lifeguards there on duty and it didn’t have anybody bathing much there.

“We went Balandra; the water was very nice and calm. The beach was clean, but they had no lifeguards there.

“Maybe if it had one lifeguard there, it would have had somebody who could have administered CPR or knew first aid,” one relative said.

The relatives said Arneaud was not far out, as they retrieved his body quickly, but no one knew how to revive him.

“And to top it off, the ambulance took a very, very long time to come.”

She commended the police who arrived.

“The police was real comforting with us. The police was there, the police did what they could have done.”

She urged those in authority to station lifeguards at the beach to prevent another drowning.

“It was really sad to see around this time that everybody does go to the beach to relax and bathe, and Balandra is a well-known, popular place.

“It don’t have lifeguards there.

“The situation already happen with us, but we would like if they could station somebody there for future families going there because the place nice.”

Newsday contacted a lifeguard, who did not want to be named, about the lack of lifeguards at Balandra on July 15.

He said, “It is not a beach that has lifeguards.”

When asked the reason, he said, “The authorities. They never facilitated the beach with lifeguards.”

He said the authorities need to see the importance of placing lifeguards on beaches.

“Some people cannot afford trips, so they come to the beach.

“It is disheartening that the authorities don’t see the need to have the protection and service to the people.”

Arneaud’s brother Yahshaun described him as fun, jolly and helpful.

“He liked to talk plenty, but other than that, he was only love. He used to spread love.”

Yahshaun said the Pleasantville community was shocked “to their core” at his brother’s death.

“Everyone came out last night to light their candles and pay their respects, and people going to be coming out today again for sure.

“Everybody just come to show their love, because like I say, he was a real lovable person.”

Lifeguard tips to beach-goers:

1) Never swim alone

2) Do not push each other under the water

3) Do not dive or jump into unknown water

4) Non or weak swimmers should not use flotation devices in the water

5) Do not play ball games in the water

6) Avoid swimming on beaches where there are potholes, shifting sand and brownish discolouration in the water

7) Do not go into the water after drinking alcohol; it impairs your balance, judgment and co-ordination

8) If caught in a rip current, swim to the side; do not swim against the current’s pull

9) Children must be supervised by an adult at all times in and around water

10) Non- or weak swimmers should not bathe deeper than waist-depth for adults and knee-depth for children

11) Children should not swim further than an arm’s reach away from their parents

12) Always try to get information about unknown beaches before going to swim

13) Wait an hour after eating a meal before going to swim

14) Always pay attention to the weather and change of tide when going to beaches or rivers

15) Always pay attention to depth and visibility of water before entering

16) Never stay in the water when there is lightning or bad weather

17) Always wear a life jacket when going on a boat trip or doing water sports

18) Always try to swim on lifeguarded beaches

19) Always ask lifeguards about water condition and safety guidelines

20) Do not swim in front of red flags.

21) Obey all safety rules from the lifeguards.