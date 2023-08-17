Bajan pacer makes switch to TKR: Connell keeps batters in check

Sports

BAJAN Shamilia Connell, 31, will bring experience to the Trinbago Knight Riders women’s squad for the 2023 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier (WCPL) League tournament.

Connell is expected to bring energy and fun to the team as she is known for making her team-mates laugh and playing tricks on them.

The tall fast bowler, who made her West Indies T20 debut in 2014, has formed a formidable partnership with fellow Bajan pacer Shakera Selman for the past decade. Both have established themselves with the regional team.

Connell, who loves to bowl bouncers, represented the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the inaugural WCPL in 2022.

In last year’s short WCPL, Connell grabbed three wickets in two matches. She had the best economy rate among all the wicket takers in the tournament only conceding a stingy 2.37 runs per over.

The right-arm pacer is expected to open the bowling for TKR in the 2023 campaign.

In her West Indies career, Connell has taken 44 wickets in 66 matches with best bowling figures of 3/14.

Connell was a member of the 2016 West Indies women’s team who won the 2016 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in India with an eight-wicket victory over Australia in the final. It was a memorable time for West Indies cricket as the T20 men’s team also won the crown.

Connell recently got to play alongside the best women’s cricketers in the world when she represented Warriors Women in the FairBreak Invitational tournament which was played in Hong Kong. She may not always be among the wickets, but has shown her ability to keep batters quiet, which is an asset in T20 cricket.

The Barbadian grabbed four wickets in five innings during the FairBreak tournament, but only conceded 5.76 runs per over which was among the lowest in the competition.

Connell has bounced back after having a health scare in New Zealand during the 2022 Women’s World Cup as she collapsed while fielding against Bangladesh, complaining about chest pains. Team-mates and medics rushed to her side and she was able to walk to the ambulance with their help.

Connell was discharged from hospital the same day after “tests returned clear results.”

She has returned to doing what she does best and TKR will be hoping for more strong performances in their quest to repeat as champions.

