Police shot dead a Barbadian national in Laventille on Tuesday morning.

The dead man has been identified as Kyle King.

An initial police report said about 1.30 am officers of the Port of Spain Task Force stopped a Toyota NZE car and were allegedly shot at. Theyreturned fire, killing King.

The dead man lived at Boxhill Trace, Laventille.

Investigations are continuing.