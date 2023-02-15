Bailey Beginning to Show True Colors at Aston Villa

Black Immigrant Daily News

It was big news when Aston Villa managed to snap up Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021. Despite an injury-laden time in England, Bailey has shown glimpses of his true potential. Can the Jamaica international help the Villans to a top-half Premier League finish this season?

Bailey Needed Time to Adapt

The Premier League is one of the toughest leagues in the world, especially for foreign players looking to prove themselves in the promised land. The Premier League attracts huge commercial interest from all over the planet, with a whole host of markets, for those who bet on sports, available in England’s top division. Aston Villa is currently priced at +150 to finish in the top ten, and Bailey will no doubt play a huge role in their top-half hopes.

The Kingston-born star took time to settle into his new surroundings after spending four years in Germany with Leverkusen. Injuries have certainly hampered his time at Villa Park, but when Bailey is fit and firing on all cylinders, the Villans have a real player on their hands.

During his time at BayArena, Bailey became a big hit with the Bayer fans, helping himself to 39 league and cup goals and 22 assists. He has also had a hand in 15 goal involvements in 27 UEFA Europa League matches. The 25-year-old will be looking to strut his stuff in Europe for Aston Villa in the not-so-distant future.

Bailey Has Bags of Potential

On his day, Bailey is right up there with the best wingers in the Premier League. He scored his first goal in a 3-0 home win over Everton in September 2021, and he also helped himself to goals for Jamaica against Honduras and Mexico last season.

Bailey has managed to stay injury-free this season and has become a big player for the Midlands club. From August to November, Villa’s No. 31 scored in games against Bolton Wanderers, Manchester City, Brentford, and Manchester United. He also found the net in a vital victory over Leeds United in January.

Can the Villains Finish in Top Half?

Europe is where Aston Villa wants to be, but a top-half Premier League finish will signal improvement on the field. Unai Emery has done a great job since taking over at Villa Park in October 2022, guiding the club to wins over Man United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Several clubs have overperformed this season, so reaching Europe looks unlikely. Aston Villa is a massive outsider in the race for a top-six place, with the bookies offering huge odds of +4000.

Aston Villa has some big games on the horizon, as they face the likes of Man United, Spurs, and Liverpool in the last few weeks of the campaign. Nevertheless, they are capable of beating anyone under Emery. As Bailey continues to find his feet at Villa Park, the Jamaican has the potential to become a top player in the Premier League. The attacker will be hoping for a strong finish to the season for himself and his club.

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]

NewsAmericasNow.com