Bail for security guard charged with having gun under influence of alcohol

A security officer who was slapped with five charges, including being in possession of a licensed firearm while under the influence of alcohol, has been granted bail in the sum of $20,000

Candy Valentine pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were laid under both the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act and the Firearms Act, when he appeared before Chaguanas Magistrate Nikolas Ali on Friday.

Valentine, 56, of St Mary’s Village, South Oropouche, a security officer with Thor Security, was granted bail, with his common-law wife standing as surety for him.

The charges against are that on November 16, at Longdenville Old Road, he was in possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol; was in charge of a vehicle while under the influence; drove the vehicle without the consent of the owner; drove without there being a certificate of insurance for the vehicle; and drove without a valid driver’s permit.

According to the summary of evidence read out by the police prosecutor, who did not object to bail, it is alleged at about 11.30 am that day, a salesman for Persad’s Food King was working at the Panda supermarket in Longdenville when he heard a loud noise.

When he went outside, he allegedly saw Valentinein the driver’s seat of his company’s vehicle. An argument allegedly ensued between the two and a report was made at the Longdenville police post.

Police went to the scene and Valentine allegedly told them he did not have a licence, nor did he drive.

When he was searched, a firearm was allegedly found and he was also asked if he had a firearm user’s licence or a certificate of employee user’s licence. He allegedly said he had the latter.

It was also alleged that the officers detected a strong scent of alcohol while speaking with Valentine and that his speech was slurred and his eyes bloodshot. Two breathalyser tests were done and he allegedly failed both.

In his application for bail, Valentine’s attorney Bhimal Maharajh said he had a 19-year-old daughter for whom he was financially responsible.

Ali granted bail and ordered Valentine to return to the Chaguanas Second Magistrates’ court on December 17.